Two drug dealers who imported crystal meth hidden inside part of a boat engine have been jailed for more than 10 years each.

Axel Ritter Cruz, 37, and Daniel Fordham, 32, were part of a drugs operation bringing crystal meth and cocaine to the UK from Mexico and Colombia.

Ritter Cruz was arrested in October 2022 after a package containing almost a kilogram of cocaine was seized at London Stansted Airport after arriving from Colombia.

The parcel, bound for Ritter Cruz's home in King Street in Norwich, contained a cycling turbo trainer but some rubber casing was found to be hiding high purity cocaine with a street value of more than £90,000.

When investigators searched his home they found 13 clear bags of methyl-amphetamine - better known as crystal meth - weighing a total of 11.3kgs.

Drug dealers Axel Ritter Cruz, left, and Daniel Fordham were jailed for 16 and 10 years respectively. Credit: ERSOU

The drugs would have had a potential street value of more than £1.5m, said police.

Mobile phones which were seized showed that Ritter Cruz had been in regular contact with a Mexican number to arrange the importation of the cocaine and a shipment of an estimated 20 kilogrammes of methyl-amphetamine.

Those investigations led to Daniel Fordham, of Saxon Way, Fakenham, with the pair speaking regularly about a separate delivery of part of a boat engine from Mexico.

Pictures from Ritter Cruz’s phone in September 2022 showed Fordham using an angle grinder saw to cut into the boat part, revealing the crystal meth tightly packed within.

Subsequent messages showed the pair discussing the storage of the drugs and how much money they would make.

Fordham was arrested in December 2022.

Cocaine worth £90,000 was found inside a cycle turbo trainer imported by Norwich drug dealer Axel Ritter Cruz. Credit: ERSOU

Ritter Cruz was charged with importation of cocaine and importation of methyl-amphetamine, and possession with intent to supply both substances. He admitted all charges and at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday was jailed for 16 years.

At the same hearing, Fordham was jailed for 10 years, having pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply methyl-amphetamine.

Det Ch Insp Steve Dowty, from the Eastern Region Special Operation Unit (ERSOU), said: "Crystal meth is an incredibly dangerous and addictive substance. It’s vital that it doesn’t make its way into our communities, and we’re committed to targeting those looking to profit from the misery of others by selling such perilous substances.

"Ritter Cruz and Fordham were keen to make quick money by importing and selling drugs, however both will now spend significant spells behind bars.

"Our teams at ERSOU are full of specialist investigators and detectives who work tirelessly to apprehend such criminals and ensure they face justice. We’ll continue to target those looking to bring illicit drugs into eastern England.”

