A 14-year-old boy has died after two teenagers were involved in a motorbike crash in the early hours.

Police were called at 1.40am on Thursday in Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire after the bike crashed in Leighton Road.

Two boys aged 14 and 15 who were riding the motorbike were taken to hospital for treatment.

The 14-year-old died in hospital and the 15-year-old is still being treated for his injuries, said Bedfordshire Police. It is not thought any other vehicles were involved.

While formal identification is yet to take place, the dead boy’s family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained police officers.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire serious collision unit is investigating what led to the collision and is keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

Sgt Ben Heath, investigating, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the loved ones of both victims.

"At this stage, it is vital that we establish what led to this fatal collision.

“If anyone saw the incident or has any dash cam footage that could shed some light on the circumstances, we would like to speak to you.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via beds.police.uk/ro/report or 101, quoting Operation Waterford.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know