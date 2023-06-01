A husband and wife who subjected children to "horrific" abuse over more than two decades are beginning jail terms.

Martin Bayes, 52, was handed a 22-year sentence after being convicted of 15 counts of rape, indecent assault and sexual assault, with an extended five-year period on licence.

He was also found guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice when he threatened one victim if they told anyone of his offending.

His wife Dianne Bayes, 53, was also jailed for five years after being found to be complicit in his offending.

She was subsequently convicted of three charges relating to child cruelty, assault and encouraging children to engage in sexual activity.

The couple, of Luke Place, Bedford, were found guilty after a five-week trial at Luton Crown Court in March and were sentenced on Tuesday.

In a victim personal statement, one woman said the offences against her caused her to self-harm and live on anti-depressants. She lacked trust in people and “hated everyone.”Another said: “No-one deserves to endure what I went through.”

Bedfordshire Police said the offences were committed against several children over a 20-year period.

Judge Lynn Tayton KC told the couple: “The full effects of the offences you have committed have been far-reaching and significant.

“None of the victims should feel guilty for not speaking out earlier.

“It is no surprise and not unusual for a young person who is sexually assaulted not to make a complaint at the time. Children cannot be blamed for keeping quiet.

“Nobody is to blame for these offences apart from you two defendants.”

The judge made indefinite restraining order banning the couple from contacting the victims.

Det Sgt Ben Searle from Bedfordshire Police, who led the investigation, said: “This was a particularly complex investigation, which has taken over two years to complete, and our team worked particularly diligently to support the victims and secure justice for them.

“I really hope that now these despicable offenders are behind bars, each of the victims who have all experienced such dreadful abuse can get some closure and move forward with their lives.

“Combatting violence against women and girls is a huge focus in policing at the moment and we want to encourage people to come forward and report anything has happened to you, no matter how long ago it happened.

"It is never too late to come forward and tell us.”

