A driver hit speeds of 161mph while testing out their revamped engine on the public road, said police.

Traffic officers said they caught the driver while carrying out routine speed tests in the Luton area.

"The vehicle had recently been remapped and the driver had decided to test it out on a public highway," they wrote on Twitter.

"This undefendable speed recorded means they will be explaining their actions in court."

BCH Roads Police posted that the speed was so high that the driver would have to appear in court and would not be offered a speed awareness course.

Generally, any speed reading higher than 10mph over the speed limit is likely to receive a summons and driving at speeds in excess of 50% of the speed limit is likely to result in disqualification.

The police explained their tweet by saying: "We carry out enforcement to keep people safe and as we do this for the public, we keep people updated on what we are doing."

