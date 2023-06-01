Luton Town have confirmed that captain Tom Lockyer will be able to return home, after collapsing in the early stages of Saturday’s historic Championship play-off final against Coventry City.

A statement from the Hatters confirmed that he completed all the necessary medical tests and observations and that he will be fit to take part in pre-season training.

They said: “We would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support for Locks, who has had a season to remember and proudly led the team out on Saturday, with his team-mates completing the job for him.

“We can't wait to see you back home at the Kenny with that trophy in your hands, Locks!”

The 28-year-old underwent a series of tests at the Cavendish Clinic in London since collapsing on the Wembley pitch and being carried off on a stretcher.

He celebrated the penalty shoot-out win and his team’s promotion to the Premiership in hospital with his family at his bedside.

During an open top bus victory celebration on Monday, Luton players held up Lockyer’s shirt throughout the final as he recovered in hospital.

Luton Town tweeted a picture of Lockyer giving a thumbs-up sign in a selfie with monitoring equipment attached to his chest. A second shot showed coverage of the victory party on TV at the end of his hospital bed.

