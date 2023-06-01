A major avenue through a town has been renamed in honour of "inspirational" Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a show of support for refugees who now call it home.

Harlow Council in Essex took the decision to rename Fifth /Allende Avenue, which runs along Harlow Town Park and towards Eastwick in Hertfordshire, as Fifth Avenue – Zelenskyy Avenue.

New road signs will be installed by the council in the coming weeks and Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK has been invited to the unveiling.

The renaming follows Harlow Council agreeing a motion last year outlining its support for Ukraine and Ukrainian people in their fight against the Russian invasion.

Russell Perrin, the leader of Harlow Council, said: "This road renaming is about us recognising the inspirational leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and showing the town's support for Ukraine and Ukrainians who are living in our town after fleeing Putin’s war.

"Renaming the road is just one of many ways that the town has shown its support for Ukraine and Ukrainians.

"This support includes our residents opening their hearts and doors to helping Ukrainian families through the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme and running a donation point for residents and businesses to donate humanitarian aid.

"This busy main road which leads in and out of Harlow will be a legacy to the inspirational efforts of both Ukraine’s president and Ukrainian people.”

