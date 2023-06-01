The daughter of a pensioner who was killed and burned on a bonfire by her lodger said she raised concerns about him with the local council - but they were not acted upon.

Kathryn Holland said she told officials she was worried about her mother Patricia Holland and her treatment by her increasingly aggressive tenant Allan Scott.

Last week Scott was jailed for life with a minimum of 35 years after being found guilty of the 83-year-old's murder at her home in Gorleston-on-Sea in Norfolk, and preventing a lawful burial.

The court heard the 42-year-old had attacked Mrs Holland after she asked him to leave her home, with detectives unable to say whether she was dead when he dumped her body on to a bonfire in her back garden.

At the time, Mrs Holland's daughter said she felt Scott had come into their lives from "the gates of hell" and taken advantage of her elderly mother as she mourned the death of two of her sons in quick succession.

Speaking this week, Kathryn Holland said she had asked the council to open a safeguarding inquiry – which investigates possible cases of abuse – but this was not done.

Neither Norfolk County Council nor Great Yarmouth Borough Council – which both have safeguarding responsibilities – would comment on Ms Holland’s allegations.

CCTV images showed Allan Scott leaving Mrs Holland's home when she asked, before returning soon after to kill her. Credit: Norfolk Police

However, both authorities are taking part in official reviews into the case to assess whether any opportunities to help her were missed.

Two reviews will be carried out – a domestic homicide review and a safeguarding adults review – by the Norfolk County Community Safety Partnership, made up of various organisations, including the police, councils and health agencies.

After the sentencing, Mrs Holland added: “[Scott] abused her for her house and her money. To achieve this he convinced her he was her friend.

“During the time he was there, despite his drinking and abuse, despite the fact that at times my mum was scared for her life, he was able to continue to convince her he was her friend. Over and over again.

“Eventually, after failing to persuade my mum to change her will, he convinced her to sign a tenancy agreement.

“There were so many missed opportunities to protect my mum from this man. But she was not seen as vulnerable, she was not protected and he, quite literally, went on to abuse her to death.”

Ms Holland said she could not comment further while reviews are taking place.

During the sentencing, Ms Holland stood up in court and read a victim impact statement, in which she detailed her fears for her mother.

“I tried to speak up about this. I work as a safeguarding lead so I know about risk and safeguarding.

“Yet with this knowledge, I could not convince the local authority to open a safeguarding inquiry.

“I was afraid because even after a violent incident, in which she swore to me she would never let him back, she would let him back.”

Separately, an inquest will be held into Patricia Holland’s murder with the hearing expected to take place on Wednesday, 12 July.

The two council reviews will not apportion blame, but will aim to identify any lessons that can be learnt.

