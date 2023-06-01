Play Brightcove video

A brave shopkeeper refused to hand over cash to a robber, despite being threatened with what appeared to be a gun.

The robber walked into the shop in Hill Close in Peterborough on 27 April at 8pm and handed the shopkeeper a note which read "cash".

Video footage has been released by Cambridgeshire Police as part of an investigation into the incident.

It shows the shopkeeper take the note but then refuse to hand any money over to the robber, prompting him to pull what appears to be a gun out from under his jumper and point it at the worker.

Officers said the shopkeeper did not believe the gun was real and so refused to comply with his demands.

Eventually, the robber leaves the store empty-handed and without harming anyone.

Police have described the perpetrator as a white, skinny 18-year-old who is about 5ft 8ins tall.

Anyone with information should contact police online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 35/34308/23.

