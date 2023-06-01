The People’s Projects winners announced in the Anglia region

This year, 80 local community projects from our nations and regions across the UK were shortlisted and went to the public vote with a chance of winning up to £70,000.

The three winners in the east of the Anglia region were: the Number 28 Project, the Gardening for Good project and the Campfire Community project.

Here’s the moment the three winners in the east of the region found out.

In the west of the Anglia region the winners were: The Hope for the Community project, Up the Garden Bath and the More Little Miracles project.

Here's the moment the projects in the west of the region found out.

Runners up will receive up to £10,000.

To find out more about each of this year’s winning projects please visit www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk