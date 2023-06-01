Detectives are investigating the deaths of a woman and a man found in a house.

Police were called to a house in Mersea Road in Colchester just after 9.30am on Tuesday where they found the body of a woman who had suffered injuries and the body of a man.

They have been identified as 41 year-old Kelly Greer and Jonathan Parsons, 41, both from Colchester.

Detectives and staff from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating.

The house in Colchester is cordoned off Credit: Essex Police

Det Insp James Holmes, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts, and those of my team, are with the families and we are working hard to provide them with answers.

“We are making good progress with our investigation and are building a picture of the circumstances which led up to Kelly and Jonathan’s deaths.

“At this stage we do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

“However, we do still need the help of the public and I would urge anyone who has any information about the movements of Kelly and Jonathan, or if they saw or heard anything suspicious, in the days leading up to Tuesday to contact us.”

Police are urging anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, to get in touch, quoting crime reference number 42/97099/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know