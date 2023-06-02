A teenage boy has been charged with the attempted rape of a girl over the bank holiday weekend.

The alleged attack took place in a walkway between Second Avenue and Third Avenue in Chelmsford at about 3.20pm on Sunday.

The victim, a teenage girl, was approached and sexually assaulted.

Essex Police said she was able to flee quickly and was now safe and well.

She and her family are receiving extra support from specialist officers.

Police put on extra patrols in the area after the alleged attack to reassure the community.

A teenage boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has been charged with attempted rape of a woman 16 or over and is appearing at Colchester Youth Court.

Police patrolling the area in Chelmsford Credit: Essex Police

