Police have asked anyone who comes across a missing woman who was last seen in a swimming pool car park to call 999.

Gabi, who is 61, was last seen at about 6pm on Thursday in Kettering.

She is described by police as about 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build, with medium length blonde hair.

Gabi speaks limited English and has a German accent, they added.

She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with a checked top underneath, black trousers, black shoes and was carrying a black and grey rucksack.

Police have asked anyone with information to call 999.

