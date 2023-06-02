A "disgusting" passenger who performed a sex act in front of two women in a first-class train carriage has been jailed for two years.

Dean Benjamin, 41, from Stockingstone Road, Luton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to outraging public decency.

His first victim was on the London to Nottingham train just after 5pm on 3 March when she noticed Benjamin leaning on the luggage rack staring at her.

Moments later she looked back up and saw had his hands down the front of his trousers.

The victim texted British Transport Police using its 61016 service and told a passing ticket inspector who moved her to the first-class carriage away from Benjamin.

He then ambled down the train to its first-class carriage and again began performing a sex act while staring at a second woman as she worked on her laptop.

The ticket inspector told an off-duty police officer on the service who apprehended Benjamin until the train arrived at Kettering station where he was taken into custody.

On 25 May, Benjamin returned to Northampton Crown Court where a judge sentenced him to a total of 26 months imprisonment.

He received 20 months for outraging public decency and being in breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), and six months for a second exposure offence investigated by Bedfordshire Police.

Det Con Mohit Behl, investigating officer in the case, said: “Benjamin is quite simply a disgusting individual who targeted two lone women for his own sexual gratification.

“I hope his prison sentence serves as a stark warning to sexual offenders – we will do everything in our power to put you behind bars, without exception."

Det Con Behl added: “Nothing is too small or too trivial to report, and we will always take you seriously.”

British Transport Police said anyone who witnessed repulsive behaviour on the rail network should report it by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

