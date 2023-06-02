Family and friends have left touching tributes at the spot where a 14-year-old boy died in a motorbike crash.

The boy, who turned 14 just a month ago, was killed while he was riding the bike with a 15-year-old friend at 1.40am on Thursday, said police.

The bike crashed on a mini-roundabout on Leighton Road in Leighton Buzzard, which leads out of town towards the railway station.

A poster at the scene names the victim and pays tribute to him, though he has not yet been officially named by police.

The two boys were taken to hospital for treatment but the 14-year-old died of his injuries.

A balloon at the scene of the crash in Leighton Buzzard Credit: ITV Anglia

The 15-year-old is still being treated, said Bedfordshire Police.

It is not thought any other vehicles were involved.

Bedfordshire Police said the dead boy's family was being supported by specially trained officers.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire serious collision unit is investigating what led to the collision and is keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

