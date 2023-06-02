A woman who admitted strangling her husband to death with a dressing gown cord waited three days before she called police, telling officers: "I think it was me".

Lorraine Smith, 63, called 999 in the early hours of 13 December 2021 and told them “my husband’s deceased body has been in the house for three days”.

Mrs Smith had been married to her husband Andrew for 31 years.

When police and paramedics went to the house in Beauvale Gardens, Peterborough, they found the 70-year-old dead.

In her interview, Smith described feeling confused and having had “some sort of vision”.

She recalled having an argument with her husband before grabbing the cord from his dressing gown and pulling it tight around his neck until he lost consciousness.

Smith pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility at Peterborough Crown Court on 11 May.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Diminished responsibility is a partial defence to murder, which is enacted when a defendant is deemed to be suffering from an abnormality of mental functioning, and therefore not in full control of their actions."

Smith was given a hospital order at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday.

Det Con Kirsty Forth said: “This is a tragic case where a man has lost his life prematurely. I hope now the case has been concluded his family can begin to move on with their lives.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know