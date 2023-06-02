A man sexually assaulted three teenagers and and tried to rape one of them in a secluded alleyway.

Abel Awusah, 20, met his victims by approaching them on separate occasions in the same street in Cambridge.

Awusah approached his first victim, who was under 16, and her friend in Mill Road in May last year.

Awusah began talking to them and swapped Snapchat details after telling them he was new to the area and wanted to meet new friends.

He then invited both girls to his house two days later for a games night, where he offered them alcohol.

He sexually assaulted his victim when he was left alone with her.

The girl later told police that Awusah knew she was under 16 and she had been clear she simply wanted to be friends.

Further crimes came to light after a second girl told police that Awusah also sexually assaulted her.

Awusah had also approached her in Mill Road, and started chatting to her before asking for her number or Snapchat username.

She told him she was under 16 but he did not seem concerned and kept asking her to go to his house with him, said Cambridgeshire Police.

When the girl eventually agreed to go to his home in May last year, she was sexually assaulted four times.

She told police that she felt she could not say no, due to the age difference.

There was a third victim, who Awusah tried to rape in June.

Again, Awusah met this girl in Mill Road and began talking to her.

He asked how old she was, and she replied she was 16. He then asked her to go back to his home.

She declined but took his phone number and the pair later met in public. It was then that he led her to a secluded alleyway before sexually assaulting her and trying to rape her.

After a five-day trial at Cambridge Crown Court, jurors found him guilty of attempted rape, sexual assault, assault by penetration and engaging in sexual activity with a child.

He was sentenced on Thursday and jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Det Con Natalie Marriott said: “Awusah’s sexual abuse was traumatic for his victims and my thoughts are with them now he has been brought to justice.

“I would like to commend their courage in coming forward and it is my sincere hope that court result provides some closure for them.

“Tackling child abuse is a priority for us and we are working hard every day to bring offenders like Awusah to justice.

“It is never too late to report sexual abuse. Regardless of whether it happened recently or historically - we will take your report seriously and conduct a thorough criminal investigation in the hope of seeking justice.”

