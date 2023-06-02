A teenage terrorist who wanted to "torture, mutilate and kill" soldiers in the name of Islamic State has been jailed.

Matthew King, who was radicalised online during the pandemic, staked out a British Army barracks in east London and filmed surveillance videos as he plotted attacks on military personnel and police officers.

The 19-year-old discussed his plans with an online girlfriend but was scuppered when his mother noticed a change in his behaviour and reported him to police, the Old Bailey heard.

In January, he admitted to preparing terrorist acts between December 2021 and May 2022, and on Friday was jailed for life.

He must serve a minimum of six years before he can be considered for parole.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC said in sentencing he had considered the "concerning" level of risk King posed to the public.

While in custody, King had made a violent threats to "behead an imam" and "kill and chop up staff", the Old Bailey was told.

The court heard before he was arrested he had discussed his plans and shared a "gory fantasy" with the online girlfriend with whom he struck up an adolescent flirtation.

His desires to launch an attack in Britain or travel to Syria to join so-called Islamic State were thwarted when his mother reported him to the Prevent counter-terrorism programme.

Judge Lucraft praised King's mother, saying: "She took the very bold step of alerting Prevent when she had concerns for her son. That cannot have been an easy thing to do in the first place and in my view she absolutely the right thing."

Authorities were also tipped off through an anti-terrorist hotline after he posted a video on a WhatsApp group on April 13 last year.

In mitigation, his barrister Hossein Zahir KC said King was “immature” and the prospect he would have carried out a terror attack in the UK or travelled to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State was “remote”.

While in custody, King had made a comment about “beheading an imam” but that was said out of frustration at his cell door being closed rather than as a genuine threat, Mr Zahir said.

The barrister argued that despite such incidents of “offensive and abusive” behaviour, King was “slowly and steadily” disengaging from the excesses of extremism.

And in a prison phone call, King told his mother: “I’m not extreme anymore.”

Matthew King had admitted the charges at the Old Bailey in January. Credit: Met Police

