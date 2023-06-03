A man has died after an early hours car crash.

Police, ambulance workers and fire service crews attended the single vehicle crash on Acton Lane in Sudbury, Suffolk on Saturday at 12.40am.

The driver of the black BMW died at the scene.

Acton Lane was closed until 9.20am, before it fully reopened.

Anyone in the area who witnessed the collision or who has a dash-camera has been asked to review their footage by Suffolk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting CAD 15 of 3 June.

