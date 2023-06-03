The public are being asked to help find a French bulldog stolen during a raid on a house.

Police said the lilac and tan dog called Pearl was taken during an aggravated burglary on a house in Halstead in Essex.

Police were called to the home near Winston Way in Halstead at around 8.20am on 24 May.

An investigation has been launched and officers have carried out several searches.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary in connection with the investigation and released on bail.

Now officers are appealing for the public’s help to find Pearl and help with their investigation.

They said if anyone has any information, CCTV, dashcam or other footage in relation to the incident, they should get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know