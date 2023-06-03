Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV Anglia's Andy Ward met Austin - and heard the messages from Premier League stars

The football community - including stars from the Premier League - has rallied around a 13-year-old boy who had a stroke while he was playing a match.

Austin Dale, from Thetford in Norfolk, is now recovering in hospital and learning to walk and talk again.

He was playing for the Thetford Bulldogs U13s on 21 May when he felt unwell during the game and had to sit out the second half. He had to be supported as he limped away from the pitch to be taken home.

As he begins his recovery, he is being spurred on video messages from footballers including England star James Maddison, Norwich City keeper Angus Gunn, Newcastle number one Nick Pope and ex-England striker Andy Carroll.

He has also received around 300 cards from all over the country, as news of his story spread through football's grassroots.

Austin said the messages had made him feel "happy and normal".

Austin in hospital after suffering the stroke Credit: Family picture

Austin's mum Marie Dale explained how she first realised something was wrong.

"He wanted to eat some biscuits and he couldn't open the packet, and I just opened it and thought: 'Hang on, why are you being lazy? You can do this.' And I noticed his right arm was just hanging there."

Dad Paul Dale said: "He actually got up and collapsed into Marie's arms and then we quickly put him down on the sofa."

Austin was taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he was diagnosed with a stroke - most likely caused by narrowed blood vessels in his brain.

The damage was so severe that he was initially left paralysed down one side of his body, and was unable to talk.

Mr Dale said: "Austin just looked at us, he still wasn't speaking very well, and he looked at us and mimed: 'Do you still love me?' And I think that definitely hit home."

Mrs Dale said it was hard to believe her son was having a stroke at the age of just 13.

"No - he can't be having a stroke? He's too young. My dad's 70-odd. It only hits older people," she said.

Austin with his parents Credit: ITV Anglia

And the messages from the footballing world have buoyed the family as they face the long road to recovery.

Mr Dale added: "It's incredible that a professional footballer, and even right down to Danny Dyer, has taken that moment of their day, their busy days, to send a message of support to Austin and wish him all the best with his recovery."

Austin's case is far from unique - it is estimated that around 400 children have a stroke in the UK every year.

Austin Dale walking with the help of a nurse outside Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge Credit: ITV Anglia

Sarah Betsworth from the Stroke Association said it was useful to know about the FAST - Face, Arms, Speech and Time - test as a reminder of stroke symptoms.

The key points are watching for the face dropping on one side, trouble raising arms, slurred speech, and getting people to hospital in time.

Ms Betsworth added: "We know that a lot of young people aren't as conscious of FAST, so if you see those signs it's really important to get urgent medical treatment, so call an ambulance.

"Around 40 per cent of young people wouldn't know they needed to call an ambulance if someone was having a stroke."

The Stroke Association has resources on its website which had help people who have had a stroke.

Austin is now making good progress thanks to the staff at Addenbrooke's, who will continue to oversee his recovery.

They have plans to build a new children's hospital offering mental and physical support under one roof.

Dr Isobel Heyman said: "We will be a specialist hospital that can work with the local hospitals in the area and do outreach, but also, those children like Austin who need to be admitted quickly. Those links will be much stronger."

Austin Dale with the Spurs football shirt he has been sent Credit: ITV Anglia

