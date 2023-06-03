A burglar who stole cash from a charity shop raising money for sick children has been jailed for six years.

Ali Omar, 48, admitted a series of burglaries in Ipswich and the surrounding area.

The court heard Omar broke into the East Anglia's Children’s Hospices charity shop in Diss in Norfolk where he took £240 cash.

He stole a Fitbit and cash from a house on Woodbridge Road and took games consoles and jewellery worth £12,500 from another on Westerfield Road.

Omar, from Skelton Road in Diss, was initially charged with one burglary that took place on Sproughton Road in Ipswich on 14 March where jewellery was stolen.

Following this he confessed to a further seven burglaries in the area, one count of burglary with intent and one attempted burglary.

Det Con Mathew Northfield from Ipswich CID said: “Omar was a prolific burglar who preyed on residential properties and his actions caused misery, distress and upset for his victims.

"While he was on remand he made the admissions to the others and we hope the fact we have secured this conviction will give some closure to those victims he targeted."

Suffolk Police said the fact that Omar had admitting the other crimes to their Operation Converter team would mean he could be released from prison at the end of his sentence with a clean slate.

Operation Converter is an initiative aimed at encouraging offenders to admit their crimes.

Police said it helped to give victims peace of mind an offender had been caught for the burglary of their home or the theft of their property.

Omar chose to work with the Operation Converter team and had a further seven burglaries from homes in the Ipswich area, one cases of burglary with intent, and one attempted burglary that all took place during March 2023 taken into consideration when he was sentenced.

