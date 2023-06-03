Play Brightcove video

Firefighters tackling the building fire in Lowestoft.

Two people have been rescued after a fire tore through a building of flats.

The fire on Gun Lane in Lowestoft, Suffolk, started at around 2pm on Saturday.

The blaze spread to other flats and two people had to be rescued by firefighters.

They did not require further treatment, an ambulance service spokesperson confirmed.

Significant damage to the building's roof was visible.

13 fire crews attended the incident. Credit: ITV News Anglia

13 different fire vehicles from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

Residents in the area were asked to keep their windows and doors closed due to heavy smoke.

Five fire crews remained at the scene in the early evening, with the incident scaled down.

The A47 Artillery Way was closed in both directions as a result of the fire, with slow traffic reported between the Shell Petrol Station and Gordon Road Roundabout.

By 7pm on Saturday the A47 had reopened, with traffic returning to normal.

Commenting on the incident, an East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.15pm to a fire at a flat on Gun Lane in Lowestoft.

"Two ambulances, four ambulance officer vehicles and the Hazardous Area Response Team were sent to the scene.

"Two patients were assessed at the scene and did not require transportation to hospital.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know