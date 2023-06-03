The wife of a cyclist who was killed in a crash with a car has paid tribute to her "childhood sweetheart".

Ben Jacobs, 47, was killed in a collision between a car and two male cyclists just off the A137 on Church Road in Bentley in Suffolk on 17 May.

He was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he died two days later.

Mr Jacobs was a member of the Ipswich Parkrun team, which hosted a Parkrun event dedicated to his memory the day after he died.

Hundreds of runners turned out in Ipswich to pay tribute to volunteer Ben Jacobs. Credit: Ipswich Parkrun

Mr Jacobs' wife Faye, of Rushmere St Andrew, paid tribute to him, saying: "We were childhood sweethearts. I met Ben when I was 15 and from that day forward were inseparable.

“Ben was a brilliant husband who always made me laugh and feel safe, I will forever be lost without him.

“Ben loved being a dad, was always supportive, and took his responsibilities very seriously. He made all my worries go away and he will forever be missed."

Ben Jacobs with his daughter Olivia. Credit: Family photo

His daughters Holly and Olivia shared a joint tribute.

They said: "Olivia will miss all the great moments they spent together, whether it was watching the football or going on long walks with the family.

“Our lives feel very quiet and miserable without him present, and we all will miss his laugh and energy most of all.

“We would all like to give our much appreciated thanks to everyone who donated to the fund Steve Harding set up at a time when money is scarce. Every penny will be spent with Dad in mind to give him the send-off he rightfully deserves."

Ben Jacobs was described by his son as "a phenomenal friend". Credit: Family photo

Mr Jacobs' son Tom said: "My father was such a diligent and warm-hearted person to everyone it is difficult to add qualities that the many people who looked up to him haven't already mentioned.

"As his son, I always admired his ability to remain open-minded and sympathetic even during challenging times that tested his patience. He always had a fantastic sense of humour yet knew when to behave earnestly when myself and my family depended on him.

“Similarly, as an athlete, he shared copious adventures with his friends but always left plenty of time to spend with his family. Thanks for being a caring and influential father and phenomenal friend."

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash, in which the second cyclist sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police on 101.

