Play Brightcove video

Watch: Dolphins jumping out of a river in Essex.

A rare sighting of dolphins in an English river estuary has been described as 'amazing' by a wildlife trust.

The animals were spotted 'enjoying' the River Crouch near Burnham-on-Crouch in Essex.

A video from Essex Wildlife Trust shows the dolphins breaking the surface of the water, before leaping into the air several times.

The River Crouch, flowing through Essex, leads to the North Sea.

Essex Wildlife Trust tweeted: "Fin-tastic spot! "Check out these amazing dolphins enjoying the River Crouch. This video was captured on a walk along the sea wall at Blue House Farm. Wow! "This is a great reminder to keep your eyes peeled when you are enjoying the coast - you never know what you'll see!"

According to the RSPB, dolphins can be seen in the UK in parts of Scotland, Wales, South-West England and off the Northumberland coast.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know