A serial house burglar has been jailed for five years after targeting 17 homes across one town in just three months.

Paul Gilbert, 35, of Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, forced back doors at night or got in through open windows.

He stole purses, wallets, handbags, tobacco, a coin jar, phones, tablets, jewellery, a laptop, a television, and car keys.

In total he stole valuables worth thousands of pounds, with one household losing items adding up to over £2,300 after he forced his way in through a locked bedroom window, said Norfolk Police.

The burglaries all took place between 21 December 2022 and 1 March 2023.

Gilbert, of York Road, had previously admitted two burglaries in Mallard Crescent, Burgh Castle on 17 February 2023 and another in Westerley Way, Caister, on 26 February 2023.

While on remand he was investigated further by staff from Norfolk’s Operation Converter team and admitted to 14 other offences which were taken into account by the court.

Eleven of those were burglaries of private homes in Great Yarmouth, and three were in Caister.

Insp Bob Cairns said: “Paul Gilbert is a prolific offender. His actions have created multiple victims who have been made to feel vulnerable in their own homes and may suffer lasting trauma.

“Through the investigative and [taking into consideration] process we have been able to detect other crimes and hopefully bring some closure for the victims.”

