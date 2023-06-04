This year's search for a hero fundraiser to represent the Anglia region at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards has begun.

The awards aim to thank everyday people who work tirelessly to support charities and good causes of all sizes.

While celebrities attend one of the biggest events in the showbiz calendar, it is the real people who are the stars of the show.

Every year one fantastic fundraiser gets to represent ITV Anglia and attend the awards in London - standing a chance of winning the overall ITV Regional Fundraiser of the Year award.

Last year the Anglia East regional fundraiser was Julie Taylor, who raised money for life saving first aid kits in Essex after grandson died from knife crime.

The Anglia West regional fundraiser was Gary Herbert, who ran over 2,000 miles in a year to help rough sleepers in Northampton.

Carol Vorderman, Pride of Britain Awards Host, said: “The Pride of Britain Awards are all about the special people who make our world a better place.

"The award for ITV Regional Fundraiser is where you come in - if you know that special person in your region who goes the extra mile to raise funds, we want you to nominate them.

"It doesn’t matter how much or how little they raise - it’s about why they’re doing it, how they’re doing it - and how their selfless determination inspires others.”

If you'd like to nominate someone to be the ITV Anglia regional fundraiser of the year, visit the Pride of Britain page.

You can only nominate individuals and they must be aged 18 years old or over.

If you are under the age of 18 please get permission from a parent or guardian before you nominate.

The closing date for nomination is 6 August at 11.59pm.

Full terms and conditions and our privacy notice can be found on the Pride of Britain website.