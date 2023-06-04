The RSPCA has issued a warning about interfering with wildlife after a woman took a young deer home and put the animal in her living room.

The female roe kid was "rescued" by the well-meaning woman in west London on 16 May and driven 90 miles to her home in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

The RSPCA said the woman who found the young animal had assumed she must need help.

The warning comes just days after a well-publicised story of a newborn bison calf which had to be put down in Yellowstone National Park in the US after a man picked it up.

Park officials feared the animal would be shunned by its herd, and could become a hazard to visitors.

The charity's inspector Philip Norman was called to the house in Suffolk on 18 May to collect the animal.

He said: “The family meant well, but unfortunately their actions mean this poor young deer now has to go to a wildlife centre until she’s old enough to be released back into the wild where she belongs.

“The problem is that because she was in the home, she now smells of the home environment, and is likely to be rejected by her mother if we release her back in the area where she was found.

“She is now recuperating at a specialist wildlife centre until she’s in a position to be released."

What advice does the RSPCA have?

The animal charity said it was quite normal for young deer to be seen on their own in the wild but that their mother would return to feed them.

They said unless they look obviously sick or injured they should be left alone.

The RSPCA said that in the spring, it was normal to see young animals like fox cubs and deer developing their survival skills above ground during the day.

Their parents are usually nearby, watching but are unlikely to approach their offspring if people are around.

It is thought that there are more than two million deer living in the UK.

If you find sick, injured or orphaned wild animals visit the RSPCA website for advice www.rspca.org.uk/ adviceandwelfare/wildlife/ injured

