Two teenage boys arrested on suspicion of murdering a pensioner who died after she was robbed in her own home have had their bail extended.

The pair, aged 14 and 15 and both from the Lowestoft area, were held by police following the death of 82-year-old Joy Middleditch, who lived in Pakefield, near Lowestoft.

Mrs Middleditch was found lying on the floor of her end-of-terrace bungalow in Grayson Avenue by concerned family members on Saturday 25 March, and police were called just after 1.50pm.

She died of her injuries in hospital the following Monday.

Suffolk Police questioned two boys at Martlesham police investigation centre.

The pair were bailed until 7 June but that has now been extended until 5 July.

Police having been searching the garden of a bungalow in Grayson Avenue, in Pakefield, where an elderly woman was left to die by robbers. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Anyone with footage or information should contact Suffolk Police on 101.

