A crisis-hit university is to cut 113 staff jobs as it seeks to meet a £30m funding gap.

The University of East Anglia needs to find that sum in 2023 /24 to balance the books, and a total of £45m in the next three years.

The UEA said it hoped to make the savings through voluntary and redeployment schemes, with compulsory redundancies remaining "the last resort" of the proposals, which affect 77 staff in professional services, and 36 in the academic faculties.

It is the first time the UEA has revealed how many jobs are at risk, with staff and students widely critical of the university's handling of the situation since the funding picture was made public in January.

The university's funding crisis has already led to the departure of its former vice chancellor, Prof David Richardson, who stepped down in February, to be replaced last month by Prof David Maguire.

He was greeted by angry protests on campus on his first day in the job, and staff told ITV News Anglia they felt "frustrated... angry and scared" at the lack of clarity over their futures.

Prof Maguire said a "period of correction [was] required to get the university back on the path to financial sustainability".

Staff working in professional services - across the university and in faculties - have been briefed on the cost saving proposals for their areas, said the university.

Academic staff will be briefed from 19 June.

Provost and deputy vice-chancellor Christine Bovis-Cnossen said: “This is a difficult time for our staff.

"We are working hard to support those affected and we continue to provide regular information to all staff and students.”

The UEA is not the only university struggling with inflated costs but it has particular challenges.

It is not attracting enough students, despite a drive to get more from overseas because they pay higher fees.

