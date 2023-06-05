A 14-year-old boy who died riding a motorbike in a crash in the early hours of the morning has been named locally.

Friends and family put up a poster of Lucas Pollard surrounded by flowers at the site of the crash in Leighton Buzzard on Friday.

The poster carried his birth and death dates and the message "RIP our darling Lucas".

There have also been tributes to him on Facebook where a group called Lucas Pollard Forever 14 has been created.

The group carried pictures of a balloon release at the site of the crash in memory of Lucas on Friday night.

He had only turned 14 at the end of April.

The picture of Lucas surrounded by flowers Credit: ITV Anglia

The bike crashed on a mini-roundabout on Leighton Road in Leighton Buzzard, which leads out of town towards the railway station.

The crash happened at 1.40am on Thursday, said police.

The two boys were taken to hospital for treatment, but Lucas died of his injuries.

Bedfordshire Police said his family was being supported by specially trained officers.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire serious collision unit is investigating what led to the collision and is keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

