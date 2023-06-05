A drunk driver tried to drink his own urine in an attempt to avoid taking a breathalyser test, said police.

Officers said the man also wet himself and tried to make himself sick in a bid to delay the process after being stopped on Saturday morning.

Traffic police posted on Twitter that they had come across the Tesla driver after a crash at junction 23 of the M25 in Hertfordshire where it joins the A1(M).

The unit, which covers Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire, said the driver was drunk after "a night of clubbing".

They added: "Attempting to prevent and delay the process he wet himself once, tried to throw up twice and in the toilet tried to drink his own urine twice.

"Then failed to provide!"

One Twitter user commented below: "Roads policing is soooo glamorous."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know