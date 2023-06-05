A paedophile is facing jail for subjecting a young girl to eight years of rape and sexual abuse, beginning when she was just nine.

The court heard the campaign of abuse carried out by Luke Bradshaw, 34, got progressively worse over time.

Bradshaw, from Northampton, has been found guilty of 12 offences including two counts of rape, two of sexual activity with a child and two of assault by penetration along with other offences of sexual assault.

An investigation was launched by Northamptonshire Police after the girl reported what had happened, and Bradshaw was arrested.

Despite initially denying all of the offences, he went on to admit possession of indecent images of children and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He denied the other 12 offences, but a jury at Northampton Crown Court found him guilty after five hours deliberation.

Bradshaw will return to the same court on 26 July to be sentenced for his crimes.

PC Emily Faulkner and Det Con Nayhaa Saleem, who investigated, said commended the victim for her bravery.

"Together, we have ensured Luke Bradshaw will be sent to prison for his awful crimes.

“Though no outcome at court would have erased the memories of what she suffered at his hands, we hope she can now move on with the bright future she has ahead of her alongside her strong support network of family.

“The sexual abuse of a child is a truly unforgivable crime and we hope this case reassures the public that we at Northamptonshire Police will do everything we can to put offenders behind bars and support survivors as much as we can.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know