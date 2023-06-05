The Prince of Wales has been reunited with a road crash survivor he helped save while working for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

The future King invited Jack Beeton to Windsor Castle after he received a letter from the crash survivor’s girlfriend, saying her partner had thanked all the crew from the EAAA personally apart from him.

Mr Beeton was a passenger in a van driven by his uncle when it collided with a lorry on the A10 near Cambridge in October 2015, killing his uncle and leaving Mr Beeton with serious injuries.

William was an EAAA helicopter pilot for two years until 2017 and said pitching in with crewmates to save Mr Beeton’s life gave him the “determination to keep going”.

Jack Beeton's uncle lost his life in the head-on crash on the A10. Credit: Kensington Palace/YouTube

A video posted on William’s official Twitter account shows him meeting the crash survivor and his former EAAA crew members.

He says in the video: “From what I’ve been told and all the photos and whatnot I’m a very, very lucky young man.”

In his letter about his time with the EAAA, William wrote: “Another rescue that sticks in my mind was to a young man who was involved in a road accident.

“His uncle in the car with him sadly didn’t survive, and I was sure that from what we were faced with he wouldn’t either – but thanks to the skills of our medical team he is alive today.

“We were first on scene and in such circumstances we all had to pitch in to fight to save the young man’s life. It is days like this, when you know you have made a difference, that give you the determination to keep going.”

The prince joined the EAAA as a pilot in March 2015 and, after completing training, began piloting his first operational missions in July 2015 before his last in July 2017.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know