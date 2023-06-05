A woman who drove more than four times over the drink drive limit while a child was in her car has been banned from driving for three years.

Hannah Khan, 51, was seen by a member of the public driving a red Renault Clio in a suspicious manner on 8 January.

The man followed the car and saw Khan go into a property in Monarch Road, Eaton Socon, Cambridgeshire, with a child.

After police arrived and questioned Khan, she told officers she had only drunk one glass of wine.

Despite this, Khan blew 151 microgrammes - more than four times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

In custody the 51-year-old gave a further evidential reading of 138.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday, Khan was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to drink driving.

She was also disqualified from driving for three years.

Detective Constable Louise Lamb, Cambridgeshire Police, said: “There are no excuses for drink driving.

"Placing a child in danger by not being in proper control of a vehicle is completely irresponsible and the sentence served reflects the seriousness of her actions.”

Drink driving can be reported, anonymously, to Cambridgeshire Police on 0800 0320845.

