A woman in her 80s managed to fight off a robber using her walking stick after he tried to snatch her handbag, police said.

The elderly victim was knocked to the ground during the incident but battled back using her stick and her attacker fled empty-handed.

Police said the incident happened on Friday lunchtime as the woman walked along a street in Northampton.

She was on Lutterworth Road near the junction with King Edward Road when the man grabbed her bag some time between 1.15pm and 1.25pm.

Officers said the man, described as white, aged 30 to 40, was wearing a blue jacket or coat and a black baseball cap with white trim. He spoke with a local accent.

Northamptonshire Police said they were keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

A spokesman said: "Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

