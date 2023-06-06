Police searching for a 52-year-old man who had been missing since last Wednesday have found a body.

The man, named only as Andrew, was reported missing from his home in west Northamptonshire on 31 May at 4am.

Police, who had said they were very concerned for him, found a body on Monday in the Long Buckby area.

The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, said police.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Det Sgt Torie Harrison said officers' thoughts were with the man's family "at this very difficult time", adding: "We would like to thank all those involved in the search efforts, including the volunteer members of Northamptonshire Search and Rescue."

A file will now be prepared for the coroner.

