Victims of coercive control can turn on the person who controls them, an expert has told the trial of a teacher who is accused of murdering her partner.

The jury in the trial of Fiona Beal heard evidence from Prof Jane Monckton-Smith, an expert in controlling and coercive behaviour and its impact on victims.

Beal, 49, is on trial for murdering her partner Nicholas Billingham, 42, and burying his body in the garden of their home in Moore Street, Northampton.

Prof Monckton-Smith said that while many victims would often blame themselves for the abuse if they did eventually retaliate, the coercive partner could then become their victim.

The expert from the University of Gloucester said there were "Three Cs" of controlling behaviour: control, challenge and consequences.

She said control was gained through having unwritten rules in the relationship while challenge referred to when a rule was broken or perceived to be broken by the abuser.

Fiona Beal admits manslaughter but denies murder. Credit: Northamptonshire Police

She told Northampton Crown Court: "What happens as a result of a rule break can range from sulking all the way up to homicide or violence.

"Consequences are to re-establish control so the other person learns not to break the rule because they don't want the consequences.

"There may be many rules in a relationship which are ever present. Some may have minor consequences, others may be more serious.

The professor, who has carried out research for the Home Office, added that in the early stages of a relationship, controlling people would push for early commitment from a partner and might appear quite intense.

Once commitment was given, she said they might use "psychological abuse, sexual abuse, financial abuse, isolation, violence, aggression, threats, close monitoring and gaslighting" to keep them under control. This would then come to define the relationship.

Beal denies murdering Nicholas Billingham in November 2021, claiming her "broken" mental state means she is guilty of the lesser offence of manslaughter.

She has told the jury at Northampton Crown Court that her only memories of burying his remains are "a dragging sensation" and "seeing what would have been the body wrapped in the dining room".

Prosecutors said Beal, of Moore Street in Northampton, hid a knife in a bedside drawer and got Mr Billingham to wear an eye mask before stabbing him in the neck in their bedroom.

Beal has claimed her relationship with Mr Billingham, whom she had taken back after he had an affair, deteriorated during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

The trial continues.

