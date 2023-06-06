Police are hunting four masked attackers who left a young man in hospital with serious stab wounds.

The attack has prompted police to issue special an order giving them additional stop-and-search powers covering half of Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police reacted to the stabbing in the Fishermead estate at 1.15pm on Monday by bringing in the Section 60 order covering much of the city.

The 24-hour order is designed to allow police to react if they fear there is a possibility of serious violence, or of weapons being carried.

Det Ch Insp James Horseman said: “We are doing everything we can to investigate this incident and identify and locate those involved.

“The order will give our officers extra powers to carry out stop and search activity, and has been enacted for the safety of the public."

The stop and search powers cover more than half the city Credit: Thames Valley Police

It will expire at 2.50pm on Tuesday but could be extended for longer.

The order temporarily enhances powers for officers, meaning they can stop and search anyone in a certain area.

The force said more officers would be on the streets and they would be carrying out more searches than usual to try and find people who might be carrying weapons.

Det Ch Insp Horseman added: “If you are stopped by an officer, please do not be worried as this does not mean that you are in trouble.

“Officers who are out and about are there to reassure you as well as using their powers under Section 60 so please do stop and speak with them about any concerns that you have.”

