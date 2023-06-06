Fire crews stopped a blaze in a garden from spreading to a neighbour's house after barking dogs raised the alarm.

Essex Fire said crews were called to the fire in a swimming pool boiler house just before 11pm on Monday.

The blaze on Stanford Rivers Road in Ongar was only discovered when the owners' dogs woke them up by barking.

When firefighters from Ongar and Brentwood arrived they found the boiler house completely alight and fire beginning to spread to a neighbour's house.

Incident commander Dan Hockley said: "The shed building has been damaged by fire and the fascia and guttering of both the owners and neighbours' house were damaged from the heat.

"It's thanks to the fantastic work of our crews that this fire didn't spread any further and cause considerably more damage."

Investigations are continuing to find out how the fire started.

The guttering on the neighbours' house had began to burn but crews managed to stop the fire spreading Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know