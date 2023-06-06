A paedophile has been jailed for almost 20 years for his "disgusting" sexual abuse of three children.

Paul Linsdell, 64, of Barton Road, Comberton, South Cambridgeshire, hid his crimes for over two decades, abusing the children over a nine-year period.

Linsdell abused the first victim between 1996 and 2002, the second between 2002 and 2004 and the third between June and September 2005.

His offences finally came to light after one victim came forward in 2019.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Friday, Linsdell was jailed for 18 years after being found guilty of five counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault.

He was found not guilty of two further counts of indecent assault and two counts of indecency with a child.

As well as his 18-year sentence, Linsdell must also serve a further two years on licence and was handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Det Sgt Mark Williamson said: “Linsdell callously attacked his victims for almost a decade and I am delighted he has finally faced justice for his disgusting crimes.

“I would like to thank the victims for coming forward. Their bravery helped us put the evidence together to secure a conviction.

“Protecting children is a force priority and we will do everything in our power to bring those who abuse children to justice.”

For more information on reporting child abuse, Cambridgeshire Police has a dedicated page on its website.

