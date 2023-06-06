A prisoner has been jailed after admitting cruelty to a child which left him with a bruised face and other injuries.

Riyadur Rahman, from HMP Chelmsford, was jailed for 23 months at Basildon Crown Court on Monday 30 May after he pleaded guilty to child cruelty at an earlier hearing.

Essex Police said they carried out a "sensitive and difficult" investigation after concerns were raised about a young boy.

The child was taken to hospital in Southend with injuries and bruising to his face in August 2018.

Police said the offences took place in Southend.

Riyadur Rahman, 29, formerly of Grays, was arrested and summonsed to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on 10 January 2022 to answer a charge of cruelty to a person under 16, not related.

Rahman initially denied the offence but changed his plea to guilty at an appearance at Basildon Crown Court on 23 August last year.

PC Jack Bronsdon, who led the investigation, said: “Any concerns raised to us about the welfare of any child will always be investigated by officers from our Child Abuse Investigation Team.

"It’s a team dedicated to safeguarding vulnerable children who cannot speak up for themselves and securing justice for any child in a similar situation.

“Rahman initially denied his involvement in the abhorrent treatment of an innocent child, but he admitted his guilt and he has been rightly punished for his actions.”

