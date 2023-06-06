A third man has been charged in connection with a violent robbery at the family home of Olympic and Tour De France cyclist Mark Cavendish in 2021.

Essex Police said the charges were part of their investigation into the incident at the home of Mr Cavendish and his wife Peta near Ongar.

The couple's home was broken into in the early hours of Saturday, 27 November 2021.

Mr Cavendish was seriously assaulted and was violently threatened in front of his family.

The intruders left with a Louis Vuitton suitcase and two watches.

Mr Cavendish, who has recently announced his retirement from racing, described the terror he and his wife felt during the incident at their home.

Two men - Ali Sesay, 28 of Windsor Road, Croydon, and Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green in London - have already been jailed for a combined total of 35 years for their part in the crime, while another remains at large.

Romario Henry, left, and Ali Sesay were sentenced to 15 and 12 years respectively for robbery. Credit: Essex Police

After the conviction, Essex Police appealed for information about two men, Jo Jobson and George Goddard, in connection with the crime.

They said a 26-year-old man was arrested at Chelmsford police station on Monday and questioned on suspicion of robbery and GBH.

Tour de France cyclist Mark Cavendish was robbed at home in Essex. Credit: PA

Jo Jobson, 26, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of robbery, both relating to the incident in November 2021, and two counts of attempted GBH relating to a separate incident in July 2022.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Det Ch Insp Tony Atkin, who has led the investigation, said: “These charges are a significant milestone in this case and further shows our commitment to securing justice for burglary and robbery victims across Essex.

“The team’s work will now begin in earnest, again, and we will seek, through colleagues in the Crown Prosecution Service, to present the strongest possible case in court.”

CCTV footage of robbers at the home of Mark and Peta Cavendish was shown to the jury. Credit: Essex Police

He added: “At this stage, George Goddard remains outstanding, and we are continuing our efforts to locate him.

"I would reiterate my message to him: you cannot stay hidden forever; those who may be helping you cannot help you forever.

"It is in your best interests to come forward.”

George Goddard remains wanted in connection with the raid on the Cavendish home Credit: Essex Police

Goddard is from Loughton but has connections across east London.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two men should contact Essex Police on 101 and cite Operation Chamber.

