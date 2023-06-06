A US airman has been charged with multiple accounts of rape against a woman at an airbase in the UK.

Lee Bogstad, 21, is accused of three counts of raping a British woman at RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire between November 2020 and February 2021.

Bogstad will appear before Northampton Magistrates Court on Thursday, 29 June.

Northamptonshire Police, which said it led the investigation "with the full co-operation" of the US Air Force, said it could make no further comment at the moment.

RAF Croughton is home to the 422nd Air Base Group and operates one of Europe's largest military switchboards, processing around a third of all US military communications in Europe.

The station became the focus of international attention previously after US citizen Anne Sacoolas, who worked there, killed a teenage motorcyclist while driving on the wrong side of the road outside the base in August 2019.

She was given an eight-month suspended sentence for careless driving after admitting causing the death of Harry Dunn, 19.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know