Police say they are beefing up security measures around the British Grand Prix in an attempt to avoid a repeat of the protests which disrupted last year's race.

The 2022 event saw protesters from the campaign group Just Stop Oil occupy a straight at the Silverstone circuit - and were handed suspended jail terms for causing a public nuisance.

But officers from Northamptonshire Police said the preparations for 2023 were already well under way, with more than 450,000 people expected at the circuit over four days of the event between 6 and 9 July.

The police operation will include uniformed and plain-clothed police officers patrolling the circuit, the campsites and the surrounding road network.

Armed officers, search teams, disruption officers and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) units will also be working in the run-up and during the weekend.

Police said it would be putting in "extra resources" during the race weekend this year, as well as using the new policing powers introduced under the Public Order Act 2023, in case anyone attempted to disrupt the events.

Major sporting occasions including the Grand National and the snooker world championships have been disrupted by protesters this year.

A Just Stop Oil protester throws orange powder at the Crucible in Sheffield Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

Det Supt Richard Tompkins, the event commander for Northamptonshire Police, said planning had begun last year.

“After many years of experience leading the policing operation for this event, each year brings its own challenges, and we simply cannot afford to become complacent.

“The same meticulous planning and ‘no stone unturned approach’ still takes place – and there will be a large police presence in and around the circuit and wider venue as well as policing the surrounding roads and local communities.

Protesters sat on the Wellington Straight at Silverstone. Credit: PA

“Extra resources will be in place over the four days, made up of uniformed and plain-clothed officers, PCSOs, police staff, police dogs, specials, specialist vehicles and volunteers as well as policing colleagues from neighbouring forces.

“We are working closely with the event organisers, other emergency services and partner agencies to ensure that anyone looking to commit a crime, both at the Silverstone venue or in the surrounding area, fails."

He advised fans to beware fraudsters selling fake tickets, especially on social media, and told them not to turn up without a ticket.

He also asked for the public's help over the weekend, adding: “We’d like everyone to be extra vigilant and to contact us if they see anyone or anything which looks out of place or suspicious.

"We would rather receive a well-meaning report that turns out to be nothing as opposed to not being told at all.”

