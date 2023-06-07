A man who died in a motorbike crash has been remembered as a "larger-than-life character" by his family.

Gavin Douglas, from Ipswich, was injured when his motorbike crashed on the B1077 near Witnesham, Suffolk, on 27 May.

Despite the work of Suffolk Police, ambulance and air ambulance crews, the 47-year-old was declared dead in hospital.

Paying tribute to their "beloved son and brother", Mr Douglas's family said: "The magnitude of this loss has left an enormous hole in our hearts as he was a larger-than-life character in our family.

"Gavin's absence is deeply felt, and the love and longing for him are immeasurable.

"Throughout his life, we have always held immense pride in him.

"Family was everything to Gavin and the time we all spent together held a special place in his and our hearts."

Mr Douglas was "at his most happy on his bike", they added, as he had a "natural talent for mechanics" and a "lifelong passion for motorbikes and cars".

His family said: "We deeply mourn his loss and remember him as an integral part of our lives.

"He was the brightest of stars and we miss him terribly."

Suffolk Police are looking to hear from any witnesses of the crash, including anyone with dashcam who was in the area at around 1.45pm on 27 May.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the serious collision investigation unit, quoting CAD 160 of 27 May, via the force's website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know