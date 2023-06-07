A petrol station worker was taken to hospital with serious injuries after trying to confront a driver who fled without paying for fuel.

Police have now issued images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident in Milton Keynes on Monday night.

At about 9.45pm the driver of a car with false registration plates filled up with fuel at the BP garage on the H6 Childs Way in the city centre.

He then tried to leave without paying, and the staff member tried to intervene.

The driver hit the man with his car before fleeing.

The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.

Thames Valley Police has released images of a man officers want to speak to.

The member of staff was seriously injured as the car left, said police. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Det Insp Rachel Wheaton, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “I am appealing to anybody who recognises this man to please get in touch with us as we believe he may have vital information about this assault.

“If you are the man pictured, please come forward as soon as possible."

Anyone with information should call 101 or report it online, using reference number 43230247202, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

