Cocaine with a street value of nearly £20 million has been discovered in a lorry stopped by police on the M1.

Detectives searched the vehicle at Toddington Services in Bedfordshire and found 156kg of cocaine packed into cardboard boxes.

Officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) arrested two men following the discovery on Tuesday 6th June.

Cocaine was found in cardboard boxes in a lorry at Toddington Services on the M1. Credit: Eastern Region Special Operations Unit

The total potential street value of the drugs is estimated to be around £19.2 million.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Dowty, from ERSOU, said: “These arrests form part of an investigation into the organised importation of vast amounts of cocaine into the UK.

"Our enquiries are ongoing.

“Clearly this is a significant seizure which will have a real impact on the criminal networks looking to bring these dangerous substances into our communities.

“ERSOU has a wide range of specialist officers and teams working tirelessly throughout the year, and we will continue to ensure that eastern England is a challenging place for organised criminals to operate.”

A 61-year-old Belgian national was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A short time later a 27-year-old man from London was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs after officers stopped a car in North Finchley.

Investigators searching the vehicle found 36kg of cocaine, also in kilogramme-sized blocks.

