A driver who caused a head-on crash with another car while trying to overtake has been jailed for more than a year.

Povilas Petrosevicius, of Cannon Street, Wisbech, failed to see a car coming towards him while on the wrong side of the road.

The collision happened on the B1169 at Leverington Common in Gorefield near Wisbech on 6 October, 2021.

The 31-year-old crossed onto the wrong side of the road in his black Audi A8, overtook a black VW Golf and then attempted to also overtake a grey Peugeot 308.

He tried to cut back in behind the Peugeot 308 but hit the rear of the car, resulting in his Audi colliding head-on with the car coming towards him – a Mercedes S320.

The collision caused the Mercedes to spin, come off the road and land in a water-filled ditch. Petrosevicius’ car ended up facing the wrong way on the carriageway.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 60s, was left with life-changing injuries after suffering two broken legs.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 60s, was left with life-changing injuries. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Petrosevicius was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was sentenced at Huntingdon Law Courts on Tuesday (6 June), where he was handed one year and eight months in prison.

Petrosevicius was also disqualified from driving for two years and 10 months.

Det Sgt Craig Wheeler, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Serious Collision Unit, said: “Petrosevicius’ driving was incredibly dangerous, and we will do all we can to bring anyone who drives in this way to justice.

“In a statement read out in court, the victim described how his life has been completely wrecked by this collision, which has taken away his independence, left him feeling a burden and unable to walk unaided.

“He also highlighted that the dangerous and reckless manoeuvre at a blind bend has changed his and his family’s lives forever – and urged others to think twice before they decide to drive dangerously.

“I hope the sentence imposed gives him some level of closure and also highlights how seriously the courts take these kinds of offences.”

The crash happened on the B1169 at Leverington Common, Gorefield near Wisbech. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know