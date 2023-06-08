Play Brightcove video

An "inspirational" primary school teacher who is about to retire has received a surprise message from Gary Barlow.

Popular Suffolk teacher Trish Wingfield was invited by the Take That singer to come and meet him and the band in London.

Gary Barlow posted his message on Twitter after an appeal from pupils and staff at St Gregory's Primary in Sudbury where she works.

Headteacher Daniel Woodrow contacted Gary Barlow to ask him to come to the school to help give Mrs Wingfield, who is a big Take That fan, a retirement party remember.

"We have the most incredible teacher," he said. "Her name's Trish Wingfield and she's retiring after being the most kind, patient, wonderful, inspirational person to hundreds of children throughout her career.

"I don't know if you ever had that one teacher who made a real difference to you, but she has been that one teacher to so many pupils and we want to give her the best send off we can."

Unfortunately Gary Barlow said he was out of the country so could not visit St Gregory's Primary, but he did invite Mrs Wingfield to a special performance in Leicester Square.

He said: "It's the premiere of our film Greatest Days in Leicester Square in London, where we will be performing before the film is screened and I have two tickets right here for Trish Wingfield and her plus one.

"So please come and join us for our premiere in Leicester Square, come and meet me and my band mates, come and watch our performance and then sit through our film. How about that? Hope to see you soon."

