The mother of a 14-year-old boy killed in a motorbike crash has paid tribute to the "baby boy who I will never see grow up".

Lucas Pollard was described as a "loving, kind, caring boy" with a "contagious and cheeky laugh".

He died after the motorbike he was riding crashed in Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire at about 1.30am on Thursday, 1 June.

He was treated at the scene and later died in hospital. A second boy, aged 15, was taken to hospital but has now been released.

In a tribute, Lucas’s family said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our Lucas. He was a loving, kind, caring boy who would do anything for anyone.

"He had a smile that was very contagious and a cheeky laugh.

“He’s my baby boy who I will never see grow up. He had many friends and those friends have been amazing by sharing messages, stories and pictures of Lucas. He is forever 14.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support.”Det Sgt Ben Heath, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire serious collisions unit, said: “We are still investigating and piecing together the circumstances around what led to this fatal collision and are appealing for anyone who has information or any dash cam footage that can help with our enquiries to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or on 101, quoting Operation Waterford.

